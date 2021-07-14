Derby County have named Tom Lawrence as their new captain for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has named Lawrence as his new club captain ahead of the upcoming season in the Championship.

The 27-year-old has been with Derby County since the start of the 2017/18 campaign and has so far racked up 137 Championship appearances for the Rams, including 23 in the last.

He’s a player with real quality in the pitch but split opinion last season, struggling in a Derby side that struggled just as much as a whole.

They finished just a place and a point above the drop zone under Rooney and look as they could struggle next time round, with just 13 senior first-team players on their books as it stands.

See how these Derby County fans reacted on Twitter to the news of Lawrence taking the armband into next season: