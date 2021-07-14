Derby County have named Tom Lawrence as their new captain for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has named Lawrence as his new club captain ahead of the upcoming season in the Championship.

The 27-year-old has been with Derby County since the start of the 2017/18 campaign and has so far racked up 137 Championship appearances for the Rams, including 23 in the last.

He’s a player with real quality in the pitch but split opinion last season, struggling in a Derby side that struggled just as much as a whole.

They finished just a place and a point above the drop zone under Rooney and look as they could struggle next time round, with just 13 senior first-team players on their books as it stands.

See how these Derby County fans reacted on Twitter to the news of Lawrence taking the armband into next season:

Less than two years after drink driving, a crime nowhere near as derided as it should be. Shocking decision. — Ashley Slater (@Ashtimus_Prime) July 13, 2021

Keogh sacked and cost us £2m in compensation at a tribunal. Bennett sold. Lawerence made captain. Is this the Derby way then? Strange…#dcfc #dcfcfans — Richard Johnson (@Richard_Johno) July 13, 2021

How 😂😂 got To be shinnie or anyone else! A real leader. Lawrence doesn’t exactly lead by example on the pitch — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) July 13, 2021

Just the kind of responsibility he needs. — Barnaby & Chris 🏳️‍🌈 (@AmbroseBarnaby) July 13, 2021

Interesting at the least, let's hope it gives him that drive and motivation to show us what we all know he is capable at doing week in week out — L (@LLJM__) July 13, 2021

Tell everyone were banter fc without saying we’re banter fc — Euan Hewes (@Sarge_Euan) July 13, 2021