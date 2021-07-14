Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath – both Fulham and Huddersfield Town were linked with the 26-year-old.

Horvath joins Nottingham Forest after four years playing in Belgium with Club Brugge. He becomes Chris Hughton’s first summer signing after the US stopper saw plenty of transfer interest flare up.

Previously, Spurs were linked with a surprise move for Horvath before Huddersfield Town were then linked, with Fulham then looking likely to bring him to Craven Cottage.

But Forest emerged late and seemingly out of nowhere to bring Horvath to the City Ground, though it looks likely that he’ll play no.2 to Brice Samba in the new season.