Sunderland are ‘in talks’ to sign Manchester City’s Callum Doyle on a two-year loan, reports Roker Report.

Doyle, 17, is a product of the Manchester City youth academy.

He’s been an active member of the club’s U18 and U23 side in the past two seasons and now Roker Report have revealed that the Englishman could be joining League One side Sunderland on a two-year loan.

They revealed that the centre-back has followed Sunderland’s official Instagram page and that he is ‘expected’ to link up with the Black Cats at some point over the summer.

He’d become only Lee Johnson’s second summer signing after Alex Pritchard joined on a free earlier this month,