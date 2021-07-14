Sheffield United are lining up a bid for Wolves’ Dion Sanderson ‘this week’ according to Football Insider, as they look to beat both Newcastle United and Sunderland to the signing.

Sanderson, 21, is available for transfer at £2million this summer.

The Wolves youngster spent last season on loan with Sunderland in League One where he featured 26 times in the league for the Black Cats.

Though his season finished prematurely owing to a back injury and he’s since returned to Wolves, who’ve so far rejected a £1million bid from Sunderland and a £1.5million bid from Newcastle.

Now though, Football Insider report that the Blades are ‘readying a move this week’, going on to report that Sheffield United would be keen on a loan move if a permanent one can’t be worked out.