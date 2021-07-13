Derby County may have to wait until August to sign Manchester United defender Teden Mengi, it has been suggested.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided an update on the club’s loan situation on Tuesday as the club continues to prepare for the 2021/22 campaign.

A host of the Red Devils’ top youngsters have been linked with moves away. Among them is centre-back Teden Mengi, who spent the second half of last season with Derby County.

The Rams have shown an interest in reuniting with Mengi again this summer. Reports claimed the Championship side have reached an agreement for the defender earlier this month.

However, even if an agreement is in place, Derby may have to wait to bring in Mengi.

Speaking to Man Utd’s official club website, Solskjaer stated that some young players will leave on loan in early August after being given game time in pre-season. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Gradually, more and more players from the Euros will join in.

“They’ll [the youngsters] get a taste of some football. Then roundabouts early August, some will go on loan.

“We’ve already lined up a few and some of them are still in discussions between us and the players about where is the best place to go.”

With a return to Pride Park seemingly on the cards for Mengi, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out in the coming weeks and months.

During his first stint with Rooney’s side, the Manchester-born prodigy managed nine appearances across all competitions. He mainly featured at centre-back, also filling in at right-back when called upon.

Prior to linking up with the Rams, much of Mengi’s experience came with United’s youth sides. He has played 28 times when playing for the U23s, also notching up 30 appearances for the U18s.