Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic is training with Birmingham City, according to The Athletic journalist Tim Spiers on Twitter (see tweet below).

Wolves keeper Matija Sarkic is training with Birmingham City with a view to moving there on loan. Understand that Blues are also interested in signing defender Dion Sanderson on loan. — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) July 13, 2021

Birmingham City have brought him in with a view to a loan deal for next season.

Sarkic, who is 23-years-old, has been linked with Championship side Coventry City in this transfer window, as per a report by Coventry Live.

He is expected to leave Wolves on loan again next term after spending time in the last campaign with Shrewsbury Town.

Sarkic moved to Molinuex last summer and still has two years left on his contract with the Premier League side.

He started his career at Anderlecht before moving to England to join Aston Villa in 2015.

The Montenegro international never made a senior appearance for the Villans but had loan spells away at Wigan Athletic, Stratford Town, Havant and Waterlooville and Livingston to gain experience.

Sarkic is now being looked at by Birmingham as Lee Bowyer plots more signings.

Thoughts

The Blues have been making some shrewd signings so far this summer and could do with another goalkeeper as competition in that department for next season.

Sarkic did well in League One with Shrewsbury Town last term and will be itching to test himself at a higher level.

He has no chance of getting game time at Wolves in the top flight so a switch to Birmingham suits both parties.