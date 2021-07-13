Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop has revealed there’s ‘no shortage of interest’ in Norwich City pair Adam Idah and Jordan Hugill – the latter has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest.

Norwich City signed Jordan Hugill from West Ham last summer. He featured 31 times in the Championship and netted four goals as the Canaries won the title but now looks set for a summer move.

Football Insider previously suggested that Nottingham Forest were weighing up a permanent move for the striker but Witcoop has now revealed that Norwich intend on loaning Hugill out to a Championship side this summer, going on to say how there’s ‘no shortage of interest’ in the 29-year-old:

Norwich to send strikers Jordan Hugill and/or Adam Idah out on loan to the Championship with no shortage of interest. #norwichfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 13, 2021

Hugill played a back-up role for Norwich City last season and as they gear up for their upcoming Premier League campaign, Hugill only looks to be slipping down the pecking order as his side look to bring in reinforcements.

But he’s a proven Championship player having been prolific in the division with the likes of QPR before his Norwich City move and so it’d be no surprise if he does indeed have a lot of suitors in the second-tier.

Nottingham Forest would be a good move though – Chris Hughton is in dire need of attacking signings this summer after seeing his side score just 37 goals last season.

The likes of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor under-performed but Hugill could give them some much-needed competition and Forest some much-needed goals going into the 2021/22 campaign.