Bradford City sank to their lowest league position since 1966 last season. They also put on a charge that threatened a play-off place at one point.

Bradford City fans might have been hopeful of that play-off place but the Bantams couldn’t sustain their momentum. They sank and ended up way short of 6th place – ending 15th in League Two and 14 points shy.

It is set to be a summer of restructuring and rebuilding for the West Yorkshire outfit. That has started already with the appointment of Derek Adams as head coach.

He’s started that rebuild with seven free-transfer signings but it is a player moving out of Valley Parade that is of interest in certain quarters.

Youngster Ombang (above) was snapped up by Bradford City when he was 12 after a successful trial at one of their development camps. During his four years at Valley Parade, the young ‘keeper progressed through to training with the England Under-16 squad.

Leeds United’s capture of the 16-year-old, who hails from Beeston in Leeds, brings to an end a month-long pursuit. It was a pursuit that the Daily Mail’s Adrian Kajumba said was for a youngster who “is considered among the most promising young goalkeepers coming through in England.”

Ombang was a regular for Bradford City’s Under-18s last season who he has played for since he was 14. His regular game time for the young Bantams and his potential has obviously been noticed by Leeds United.

His tweet (above) announcing his signature for Leeds United has jumped the gun on announcements from either Leeds United or Bradford City.

However, it comes amidst a bit of goalkeeper movement at Elland Road with former Real Madrid stopper Kiko Casilla leaving the club. He is on a season loan at La Liga side Elche.

For Ombang, it is likely the case that he will start in the Under-18s at Elland Road but with his eyes on a place in the Under-23s.