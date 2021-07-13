Sheffield Wednesday have ‘no current plans’ to bring Ravel Morrison to the club – the former Manchester United man spent time on trial with the club and is now training with Derby County.

A report from The Star has confirmed that Sheffield Wednesday have no intentions of bringing Morrison back to the club after it was reported that he’s now training with Derby County.

It was The Star who revealed back in March that Morrison was on trial with the Owls. It came soon after Darren Moore’s appointment at the club but nothing would come of the reports.

Having been without a club since his release form Dutch outfit ADO Den Haag at the start of the year, Morrison could make the controversial move to Derby County after it was they who relegated Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season.

The pair met at Pride Park in what was an all or nothing match with Championship survival on the line for both sides. But it’d end 3-3 and Wednesday would succumb to relegation into League One.

Since, Sheffield Wednesday have been working on quashing some off-field issues and have since brought in their first signings of the summer, with Dennis Adeniran for free and Olamide Shodipo on loan from QPR.

As for Derby County, they remain under a transfer embargo and await their first signing of the pre-season as they gear up for the new campaign with just 13 senior first-team players on their books.