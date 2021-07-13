Bristol City’s recently released defender Aden Baldwin has completed a move to MK Dons, it has been confirmed.

MK Dons boss Russell Martin is preparing his side for the 2021/22 campaign, making some eye-catching acquisitions ahead of the new season.

Now, the League One side have snapped up a sixth new player, bringing in free agent defender Aden Baldwin. The centre-back follows Max Watters (loan), Josh Martin (loan), Ethan Robson (loan), Franco Ravizolli and Scott Twine through the doors at Stadium:MK.

MK confirmed the move on Tuesday afternoon, announcing the deal on their official club website.

Baldwin has been available for nothing since the end of last season. He departed Championship side Bristol City at the end of his contract earlier this summer, leaving him free to hunt for a new club as a free agent.

With a move to MK Dons now confirmed, the 24-year-old will be looking to kick on and impress Russell Martin.

Baldwin earned a move after training with the League One side and will be hoping to nail down a spot in Martin’s starting 11 now that his immediate future has been secured.

Much of the defender’s experience of senior football has come in non-league, so it will be interesting to see how he manages the step up this summer.

He played five times during a loan stint for Cheltenham Town in 2018, spending time with Eastleigh since then. The former Forest Green Rovers youngster has also spent time on the books with Weston Super Mare and Bath City previously.