QPR have today announced the signing of Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne for an undisclosed fee.

Dunne, 23, joins QPR on a three-year deal from Burnley.

The Irishman featured three times in the Premier League for Burnley last season having originally graduated through the Manchester United youth academy.

Whilst at Turf Moor, Dunne trained alongside a former R’s striker in Nahki Wells – now at Bristol City, Wells spent two successive seasons on loan with QPR from Burnley previously.

After Dunne completed his move to west London today, Wells had this message for the defender:

Big Jim!!!! All the best down there lad. Great club for you to go and kick on with 👊🏾 https://t.co/qZJLoRNOUS — Nahki Wells (@nahkiwells) July 13, 2021

Wells was a fan favourite during his time at QPR. He spent the entirety of the 2018/19 campaign on loan with the London club and the first half of the following before he was snapped up by Bristol City.

It brought to an end what was a torrid spell at Burnley for the Bermuda striker and he’s since scored 15 goals in 63 Championship outings for the Robins.

As for Dunne, his move to QPR has come about fairly quickly and it’s an exciting one for both parties.

The Republic of Ireland U21 showed some glimpses of what he’s capable of with Burnley last season and he’ll be raring to get underway with his new club, where he’ll hope to play a big part in what could be an equally big season for Mark Warburton’s team next time round.

They look to be gearing up for a promotion charge as the signings continue to come through the door.