Charlton Athletic are being linked with a move for winger Josh Sims.

Charlton Athletic are ‘reportedly interested’ in the ex-England youth international, as per The News.

Whilst South London Press journalist Richard Cawley has said on Twitter that there has been some talk of the Addicks being in for him.

Sims, who is 24-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Southampton at the end of last season.

He spent the past campaign on loan in League One with Doncaster Rovers, scoring three goals and gaining eight assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Sims rose up through the youth ranks at Southampton and played 27 times for their first-team.

He was loaned out for the first time to Reading during the 2018/19 season to get some more experience under his belt.

The paver wide man then spent time with New York Red Bulls and enjoyed his time in the MLS before returning to England.

Thoughts

There has been some confusion as to whether Sims is training with Portsmouth right now. The News says that Danny Cowley’s side are interested in him but he isn’t with their camp at this moment in time.

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins will know Sims from his time at Southampton so the links to the Addicks make a lot of sense.

The London club need more signings and he would be a decent addition if they were able to bring him in.