Bournemouth came down from the Premier League two seasons ago with Norwich City and Watford. Unlike that duo, they didn’t go straight back up.

Bournemouth scraped into the play-offs but went out at the first stage – defeated by Brentford over two legs.

Now the Cherries will be looking to go up at the second time of asking this coming season which starts in early August. They will be looking to do so under new boss Scott Parker.

Parker’s job is to reshape and reform a Bournemouth outfit that spluttered at times during their 2020/21 campaign. This has started with the arrival of released Brentford star Emiliano Marcondes.

It could also be restructuring about to continue with the Evening Standard’s Jack Rosser saying that Bournemouth are interested in Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann.

Joel Ward getting a new deal, Townsend talking about what he wants from a new club and #afcb interest in Scott Dann.

Rosser’s linked article is scant in its detail but he does state that Palace defender Dann is “unlikely to commit” to a deal offered to him by the Premier League side.

Instead, he looks likely to leave Selhurst Park with Rosser adding that he “is wanted” by new Bournemouth boss Parker.

34-year-old Dann has been at Palace since 2014, arriving at the London side from Blackburn Rovers. Three years prior to that the Liverpool-born central defender had signed for Rovers from Birmingham City in a deal worth £8million.

Bournemouth snapping up Dann would be a great piece of business for the south coast club. He’s got more than enough experience at Championship level with 118 games tucked under his belt.

On top of that, you can add 241 Premier League appearances (16 goals/11 assists) and that is experience that money cannot buy for a club hoping for promotion back to English football’s top-tier competition.