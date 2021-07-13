Sunderland may have to wait until August to find out if they can sign Manchester United’s Ethan Galbraith on loan.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided an update on the Red Devils’ loan stance amid growing EFL interest in some of their young players.

Sunderland are among the sides to be eyeing up one of Man Utd’s young stars, with midfielder Ethan Galbraith reportedly on their radar.

However, the Black Cats could be set for a wait in their efforts to secure his signature, with Solskjaer stating that loan moves could be set to come in August.

Speaking to the Premier League side’s official website, the Norwegian confirmed that young players will be involved in pre-season before decisions are made over their immediate future shortly before the start of the season.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Gradually, more and more players from the Euros will join in.

“They’ll [the youngsters] get a taste of some football. Then roundabouts early August, some will go on loan.

“We’ve already lined up a few and some of them are still in discussions between us and the players about where is the best place to go.”

With plenty of time remaining in the transfer window, it will be interesting to see if Solskjaer’s words apply to the Northern Irish prodigy as Sunderland eye a potential deal.

The 20-year-old midfielder has only one game of senior experience, so it would be interesting to see how he performs if he does make a loan move to the Stadium of Light.

Galbraith has found much of his game time with Manchester United’s U23s, playing 38 times for Neil Wood’s side. In the process, the Belfast-born prodigy has netted five goals and provided three assists.

The former Linfield prodigy can feature in a range of midfield roles. Galbraith mainly operates in central midfield but can also play as an attacking midfielder or defensive midfielder.