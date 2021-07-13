Rotherham United have got goalkeeper Josh Chapman on trial after his release by Sheffield United, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United are casting an eye over the young stopper.

Chapman, who is 19-years-old, is a free agent after parting company with the Blades at the end of last season.

He has been training with the Millers over recent days and is hoping to impress the Yorkshire side.

Rotherham are in the hunt for a third choice ‘keeper for the next campaign.

Current options Viktor Johansson and Josh Vickers are expected to battle it out for the number one jersey.

Paul Warne has said: “It’s been really good. Andy (Warrington, goalkeeper coach) really likes him. He says he’s trained really well. For what it’s worth, Josh is a nice, polite kid, which always works well here.”

“In the goalkeeping group, personality is absolutely key because the keepers spend virtually more time together than they do with their partners.”

Chapman rose up through the academy at Sheffield United and was a regular for their youth sides.

However, he hasn’t been able to make the step up into their first-team set-up but will be looking to earn a contract with their fellow Yorkshire side.

Thoughts

Rotherham are gearing up for life back in League One next season and Chapman could prove to be a decent addition to their ranks as third choice ‘keeper.

They battered Parkgate 11-0 on Saturday in their first game of pre-season and will be looking around for potential additions.



Warne likes players with a good attitude and is always patient as he looks for the right type of characters.