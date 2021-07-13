Hull City have brought in ex-Stoke City youngster Tom Nixon, as announced by their official club website.

Hull City have offered a one-year contract to the right-back after his release by Stoke City at the end of last term.

Nixon, who is 18-years-old, will link up with the Tigers’ Under-23s side for next season.

He could play tonight as Hull take on North Ferriby in a friendly.

Nixon has said: “I’m pleased to have signed for Hull City and I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“All the lads have been really welcoming and Richard (Naylor) and Andy (Dawson) have been really supportive. They’ve all showed me the ropes and they’re a great group to be around.”

He added: “I was at Stoke for a long time and I thoroughly enjoyed it, but I’m glad to have a big change like this. This is what I needed and it’s something that is good for me and my career.”

Nixon rose up through the academy of local side Stoke and was the captain of their Under-18s.

However, the Potters decided against offering him a professional contract and he has now switched to a fellow Championship side.

Hull have seen the likes of Jacob Greaves, Keane Lewis-Potter and Brandon Fleming rise into their first-team over recent times and Nixon is a name for their fans to keep an eye out for.

The Tigers’ academy have started to produce some bright young talents and the Yorkshire club are providing a pathway for youngsters to get into their senior ranks.