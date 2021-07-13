Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the club will wait until August to send young players out on loan, with Nottingham Forest target James Garner among those potentially leaving temporarily.

Nottingham Forest brought James Garner in on loan in January after the young midfielder’s difficult stint with Watford.

The 20-year-old struggled to make an impact with the Hornets in the first half of last season. However, he went on to impress in his stint at the City Ground, locking down a starting role.

Chris Hughton’s side are said to have shown an interest in bringing Garner back again next season.

If they want to reunite with Garner this summer, Forest could face a wait.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on the Red Devils’ loan stance, stating that some young players will remain with the club for pre-season before heading out on loan in January.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“Gradually, more and more from the Euros will join in.

“They’ll [the young players] get a taste of some football. Then roundabouts early August, some will go on loan.

“We’ve already lined up a few and some of them are still in discussions between us and the players about where is the best place to go.”

With Garner among the young players linked with a move away, it will be interesting to see if Solskjaer’s words apply to him.

It will be interesting to see how Garner’s situation pans out in the months running up to the new season.

In his time with Nottingham Forest, the Birkenhead-born prodigy chipped in with four goals in 20 outings. He featured heavily in defensive midfield, impressing for Hughton’s side as they finished in 17th place.