Swansea City target Freddie Woodman is attracting interest from Leeds United, it has been claimed.

The Swans are big admirers of the 24-year-old after two thoroughly impressive loan stints at the Liberty Stadium.

Newcastle United shot-stoppers Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow have been Steve Bruce’s number one options in recent seasons, leaving Freddie Woodman to pick up game time elsewhere.

Woodman has previously stated he would be happy to return to South Wales, with the club also keen.

However, it has now been claimed that the Championship side could face competition from Leeds United in pursuit of his services.

As per a report from the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites are sizing up a move for the shot-stopper.

Leeds are in the market for more goalkeeping reinforcements this summer after letting Kiko Casilla move to Elche CF. Illan Meslier has held down the number one spot under Marcelo Bielsa but the club are hunting another backup option in between the sticks.

Woodman has thoroughly impressed in two consecutive stints in the Championship, so it will be interesting to see if he is given a shot in the Premier League next season.

The Newcastle academy graduate kept a thoroughly impressive 34 clean sheets in 95 appearances for the Swans.

At 24 and with two strong seasons in the Championship under his belt, Woodman’s desire to play Premier League football would be fully justified. With Dubravka and maybe Darlow ahead of him in the pecking order at St. James’ Park, it would also be justified if he was eyeing a permanent move away from the Magpies this summer.