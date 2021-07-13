West Brom are reportedly interested in recently released Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou, according to journalist Gregor MacGregor of the Bristol Post.

West Brom are the third Championship club to be linked with a move for the Senegalese international, joining both Middlesbrough and Swansea City in pursuit of the striker.

The Baggies have Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson, and Kenneth Zohore at their disposal as things stand, but they are looking to bolster their attacking ranks with new signings this summer. They will be hoping to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking following their relegation down to the Championship last time out.

They have now identified Famara Diedhiou as a potential new recruit, who is available on a free transfer following his release from Bristol City.

Reporter MacGregor was asked in a fan Q&A session if there was a possibility that the striker would follow in the footsteps of centre-back Nathan Baker, who, despite suffered a similar fate to Diedhiou, then signed a new deal. MacGregor advised there is nothing in the pipeline as things stand, but there are offers from overseas, as well as from West Brom.

“There are no talks for him to return to Ashton Gate, if anyone is thinking that after Baker returned last week,” he said.

“In fact, we believe that Fam is not too far from deciding on his next move, with offers from Turkey and the UK on the table.

“I know that one side with an interest is West Brom but whether the Baggies will complete a deal we’ll see. He could be a good fit there and to be fair that would be a good move for him too.”

Both Swansea and Middlesbrough do look to be in greater need of a number nine however, with Andre Ayew having departed the Liberty and Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher having left the Riverside for pastures new. Despite this, West Brom will believe they have a good opportunity of achieving promotion next season and this could be a factor in Diedhiou’s decision.