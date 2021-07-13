Derby County have brought recently released Reading duo Sone Aluko and Sam Baldock in on trial.

The Rams have endured a difficult transfer window so far, with a transfer embargo limiting who they can bring in ahead of the new season.

With financial issues rumbling on, loans and free transfers look set to be Derby County’s main methods of recruiting new players this summer.

Now, the Derby Telegraph has claimed that two recently released Championship players have linked up with the Pride Park outfit in an effort to land a permanent contract.

The Derby Telegraph has said that Sone Aluko and Sam Baldock, both recently released by Derby’s Championship rivals Reading, are both training with the club as they look to earn a potential deal.

The report states that Aluko and Baldock have linked up with the Rams as trialists.

They are not the only free agents currently training with the club. Ravel Morrison is also said to be training with Wayne Rooney’s men ahead of a potential deal.

Both Aluko and Baldock are vastly experienced at Championship level.

Aluko, 32, has made nearly 200 appearances in the division, netting 24 goals and providing 25 assists in the process. Along the way, he has featured for the Royals, Hull City and Fulham.

Free agent striker Baldock, also 32, has spent much of his career playing in the Championship and League One. He previously enjoyed prolific spells with MK Dons and Bristol City, also spending time with West Ham and Brighton and Hove Albion.