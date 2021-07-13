Cardiff City are set to snap up Wolves youngster Ryan Giles on loan this summer.

Mick McCarthy is looking to bolster his Cardiff City ranks ahead of the 2021/22 campaign after they saw a promotion push fall by the wayside last season.

So far, the Bluebirds have brought in three new players. Mark McGuinness, Ryan Wintle and James Collins have all linked up with McCarthy’s men this summer.

Now, fresh reports have emerged claiming the club are closing in on a deal for Wolves youngster Ryan Giles.

The Express and Star has said Cardiff City have agreed a deal to bring Giles in on a temporary basis ahead of the new season.

Giles was first linked with the Bluebirds last month, with reports claiming the club were looking to secure his services. Now, with new reports stating a loan move has been agreed, fans will be eagerly awaiting official confirmation.

Wolves are looking to give the 21-year-old ace more experience of senior football. This season will see him spend a campaign with a top Championship club, so it will be interesting to see how he fares should a move go through.

The England youth international has previously spent time on loan with Shrewsbury Town, Rotherham United and Coventry City.

Giles has notched up a total of 42 Championship appearances already, chipping in with one goal and two assists while featuring at left-back, left wing-back and left-midfield.