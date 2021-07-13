Middlesbrough are ‘confident’ that an application to get a work permit for Atletico Banfield midfielder Martin Payero would be successful, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough are reportedly in advanced talks with Martin Payero, his representatives, and Atletico Banfield in his native Argentina, ahead of proposed move to England.

The player will have a medical away from Teesside however, with COVID guidelines and his commitment to the Argentinian football squad for the up and coming Tokyo Olympic games meaning he cannot travel into the UK to do this. But this will not prevent a move.

One hurdle that looked to be worrying was how likely a work permit would be granted for the player. The way a work permit is determined is via a points-based system which is based on six individual factors, these are: the number of international appearances, the number of domestic minutes, the number of continental minutes, the final league position of their last club, the continental progression of their last club and the league quality of their last club.

The applicant must score 15 points or more in order for the permit to be accepted.

But Middlesbrough are ‘confident’ that Payero will be granted a work permit and will complete his move to the Championship after the Olympics. Details had previously been reported of a £6 million fee with a 10% sell-on clause, although manager Neil Warnock stated that these figures were wide of the mark.

Along with Payero, Boro are looking into other midfield options. Dylan Bahamboula is set to be involved in a trial period in the coming weeks, whilst they are said to be the frontrunners in the pursuit of recently released Luton Town man Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.