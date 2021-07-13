Carlisle United have handed a trial to striker Manasse Mampala, as per their official club website.

Carlisle United will play the youngster tonight in their pre-season friendly against Penrith.

Mampala, who is 20-years-old, spent the past campaign with Championship side QPR.

He has been training with the Cumbrians for the past two weeks .



Their boss Chris Beech has said: “We’ve had two or three lads in over the course of the past few weeks.”

He added: “Of the three lads who have been here we have Manasse who will stay with us through tonight and possibly Saturday to play some games with us. If he does well we can then look at what’s round the corner for him next.”

Mampala was born in DR Congo but moved to England at the age of two.

He joined Everton’s academy at Under-16 level and went on to become a regular for their Under-23s side in the season before last.

However, the attacker was released by the Toffees last year and subsequently linked with QPR.

His contract with the Hoops has expired now and Mampala will be looking to impress with Carlisle this evening.

Beech’s side have been busy so far this summer and have signed the likes of Zach Clough, Corey Whelan and Tristan Abrahams.

Their sights are set on more acquisitions and it will be interesting to see if they end up signing Mampala.

The Cumbrians also have friendlies coming up against Workington and Chorley.