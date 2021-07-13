QPR new boy Sam McCallum has been sent a message of encouragement by Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill on Twitter.

QPR have now made six signings ahead of the 20212/22 campaign, adding their sixth at the weekend.

Young left-back Sam McCallum has now arrived on loan, bolstering Mark Warburton’s defensive options. He follows Sam Field, Jordy de Wijs, Jordan Archer, Charlie Austin and Andre Dozzell through the door at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Upon the confirmation of his move, McCallum was sent a message QPR fans will surely love.

As the Rs confirmed the 20-year-old’s arrival, Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill moved to send his best wishes to McCallum.

Speaking on Twitter, Hugill insisted that the new boy will enjoy his time with the Championship club, saying:

“Good luck Sam! You’ll enjoy it there mate!”

If McCallum can emulate the form Hugill showed during his time with QPR, his time with the club will go down as a success.

During his time on loan with Rangers in the 2019/20 campaign, the 29-year-old managed 15 goals and one assist in 41 games across all competitions. Following his time with the club, Hugill earned a move to Norwich City, where he has scored five in 34.

McCallum leaves Norwich as he searches more first-team football away from the Canaries.

He spent last season on loan with Coventry City, returning to the Sky Blues on loan after leaving in the summer of 2020. Overall, the Canterbury-born has played 85 senior game, netting four goals and providing six assists.