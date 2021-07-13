Ipswich Town are still hoping to strike a deal to re-sign Bersant Celina, as per a report by TWTD.

Ipswich Town’s pursuit of the Kosovo international is ‘ongoing’.

A loan deal is now seen as a more realistic arrangement for Paul Cook’s side as they continue their ambitious recruitment drive.

Celina, who is 24-years-old, has also been linked with Hull City and Coventry City, as per an earlier exclusive report by TWTD.

Journalist Darren Witcoop on Twitter has also suggested Cardiff City are keen.

Celina made the move to France last summer but could be on his way back to England after only 12 months away.

The Kosovo international was snapped up by Manchester City as a youngster and went on to play four times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at FC Twente and Ipswich.

Swansea City signed him on a permanent deal in 2018 and he was a key player for the Welsh side during his two seasons at the club, chipping in with 10 goals in 77 games in all competitions.

Dijon came calling in September last year but he has struggled to make an impact in Ligue 1.

Thoughts

Bringing Celina back to Portman Road on loan would be a great bit of business by Paul Cook’s side.

However, you still feel if a Championship club like Coventry, Hull or Cardiff come in for him that could turn his head.