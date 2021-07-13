John Percy has revealed that boardroom figures from Preston North End, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Stoke City are in contention to land roles with the English Football League.

Preston North End director Peter Risdale, Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall, Middlesbrough CEO Neil Bausor and Stoke City CEO Tony Scholes are all candidates for proposed representative roles with the English Football League.

Telegraph reporter Percy revealed earlier today:

EFL set to appoint 3 new Championship representatives to the board later this week. Contenders include #pnefc director Peter Ridsdale, #nffc chairman Nicholas Randall QC, #Boro CEO Neil Bausor & #Stoke CEO Tony Scholes — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 13, 2021

The standout name on that list is Nottingham Forest chairman Randall. He’s the chairman of Evangelos Marinakis’ Nottingham Forest who are undergoing a major boardroom re-shuffle this summer.

Reports have backed them to bring in two Barnsley chiefs including Dane Murphy.

It remains unclear though whether landing the above representative role on the board of the EFL will effect their current roles with their respective clubs.

It’d be an unexpected blow to any of Preston, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest or Stoke if they were to lose significant members of their boardroom with less than a month left until the end of the season.