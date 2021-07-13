West Brom are ‘set to sign’ Brighton defender Matt Clarke, with the defender scheduled for a medical later today.

Telegraph reporter John Percy has revealed that Brighton centre-back Matt Clarke is heading to Championship side West Brom on loan for the season.

He tweeted earlier today:

#wba are set to sign Brighton defender Matt Clarke on loan for the season. Medical expected later today. Clarke has been on loan at Derby for the past two seasons #bhafc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 13, 2021

Clarke was initially linked with both Sheffield United and Derby County this summer.

Derby have brought Clarke in on loan for the past two seasons where he racked up an impressive 77 Championship appearances.

The Rams though are still operating under a transfer embargo and so they always looked unlikely to land Clarke on a permanent deal this summer.

But Sheffield United might be left disappointed with Clarke’s imminent move to West Brom – he’d have been a fine addition to Slavisa Jokanovic’s side going into the new season and the Serb might have to turn his attention elsewhere this month.

Thoughts?

This looks like a really keen loan signing for West Brom and an exciting new challenge for Clarke.

He was a prominent member of the first-team at Derby County last season, in what was a campaign plagued by off-field controversies aside from their on-pitch struggles.

There’s still one or two more gaps to plug in the West Brom starting line up though and Ismael now has less than a month left to fix that in time for the start of the new season, where the Baggies will again be expecting a promotion push.