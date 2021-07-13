Ipswich Town are poised to play Teddy Bishop tonight against Bury Town despite talk of a move away, as per a report by TWTD.

Ipswich Town are in friendly action tonight and Kayden Jackson, Myles Kenlock and Brett McGavin are also part of their squad for this evening.

Bishop, who is 24-years-old, has been linked with a move away over the past couple of weeks.

MK Dons, Lincoln City and Portsmouth are all believed to be keen on signing him, as reported by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Read: MK Dons linked with Scotland international

Bishop has been with Ipswich for his whole career to date but may not be part of Paul Cook’s long-term plans.

He joined the Tractor Boys at the age of seven and rose up through the academy of the East Anglian outfit.

The midfielder made his league debut in 2014 in a league fixture against Derby County and has since gone on to play 132 games for the club in all competitions.

Ipswich triggered a release clause in his contract at the end of last season which extended his stay for a further 12 months.

Read: Lincoln City-linked man signs new EFL contract

Thoughts

Bishop is likely to be in the squad tonight to keep his fitness levels up. Ipswich are going through a summer of transition and will need players to leave the club to help balance the books.

Bury Town play their football in the Isthmian League North Division and it will be interesting to see how they get on against the Tractor Boys.