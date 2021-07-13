Middlesbrough have handed Oldham Athletic midfielder Dylan Bahamboula a trial period and he will play in pre-season this week, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough sold George Saville back to fellow Championship side Millwall and are now looking for a replacement in the centre of midfield. They currently have Paddy McNair, Sam Morsy, Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier, and Lewis Wing in that position, although the latter has also been linked with a move away.

Therefore, manager Neil Warnock could be looking to bring in two more players if Wing was to depart.

Oldham Athletic’s Dylan Bahamboula has been allowed to train with Middlesbrough and is looking to impress Warnock. There was nothing in place to say he would be offered a deal at the Riverside but a report from Teesside Live reveals he has been given a trial at the club.

He will be included in Middlesbrough’s pre-season plans and will feature when they get their first fixture underway in midweek this week.

The Teessiders face Bishop Auckland away from home, where Bahamboula will look to play his first minutes for the club. He will be hoping to make an impact and build on his impressive season last time out for the Latics.

In 33 starts in all competitions last season he scored six goals and registered a further eight assists. Middlesbrough were one of the lower scorers in the top half of the Championship in the 2020/21 campaign and Bahamboula’s goals from midfield could prove to be a big asset if he a deal is completed.