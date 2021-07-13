Football League-linked Wayne Hennessey has left Crystal Palace, as announced by their official club website.

The goalkeeper is moving on from the Premier League side after seven years.

Hennessey, who is 34-years-old, is now a free agent and has been linked with a few Championship clubs over recent times.

Preston North End, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest have all been credited with an interest in a report by Football League World.

Hennessey joined Crystal Palace in 2014 and played 132 appearances for the top flight outfit.

However, he lost his place as their number one over the past two seasons and was used as back-up.

The Wales international will now fancy being first choice someone and will be weighing up his options.

Hennessey was on the books at Manchester City as a youngster but switched to Wolves in 2003.

He played 166 times for the Midlands club and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2009.

The ‘keeper also had loan spells away at Bristol City, Stockport County and Yeovil Town during his time at Molinuex.





Preston, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough have all been linked with him over recent times and the door has now opened for the trio to swoop in for him on a free.

It will be interesting to see where Hennessey ends up going this summer after his departure from Selhurst Park.