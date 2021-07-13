Stoke City trialist Harris O’Connor’s temporary move to the Championship side is in everyone’s “best interests”, says Airdrie boss Ian Murray.

Reports emerged last week revealing the Potters were among the sides to be monitoring the youngster’s situation ahead of next season.

Stoke City have moved to bring Harris O’Connor in on trial as he hunts for a new club. Rangers opted against extending his stay at Ibrox, leaving him free to hunt for a new club as a free agent.

The Championship side are not the only club keeping tabs on O’Connor. Premier League new boys Watford and League One outfit Sunderland are also said keen on the young defender.

Now, further insight on the situation has emerged from Airdrie boss Ian Murray.

O’Connor has been training with the Scottish club after departing Rangers, but Murray has stated that it was in the best interests of everyone involved to give the 19-year-old a chance at earning a deal in England.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he said:

“We felt that it probably wasn’t the right thing for us and Harris had good options down south.

“He can go there and impress teams so there was no point in holding on to him and being unfair on him.

“We wish him well down in England and hopefully he can get a good offer. It was in the best interests of all parties for him to go on.”

With O’Connor’s trial continuing, it will be interesting to see if he can land a deal with the Potters this summer.

Much of the centre-back’s experience has come with Rangers’ youth academy, but he has tasted senior football recently. He spent time on loan with Brechin City earlier this year, featuring 12 times for the Scottish club.