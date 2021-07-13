Crystal Palace have today confirmed the signing of Remi Matthews following his Sunderland exit.

Matthews, 27, has today signed for Crystal Palace on a two-year deal after seeing his contract at Sunderland come to an end.

The Englishman featured six times in League One for the Black Cats last season. He signed from Bolton Wanderers last summer but would find himself playing no.2 to Lee Burge throughout the campaign.

He graduated through the youth ranks at Norwich City but would never make a league outings for the club, instead featuring for all of Burton Albion, Doncaster Rover, Hamilton, Plymouth Argyle and Bolton on loan, making the latter permanent in 2019.

It was initially Alan Nixon who linked Matthews with Crystal Palace over the weekend and he becomes another released Sunderland man to confirm his next move, after Charlie Wyke joined Wigan Athletic last week.

Max Power has also headed for Wigan, whilst Josh Scowen has joined Wycombe Wanderers, Chris Maguire has joined Lincoln City and Callum McFadzean is reportedly in talks with both Barnsley and Luton Town (Sky Sports (Transfer Centre, 12:31, 10.07.21).