Swindon Town are casting an eye over goalkeeper Lewis Ward, a source has exclusively confirmed to The72.

Ward, who is 24-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Exeter City at the end of last season.

He spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan at League One side Portsmouth.

Swindon are preparing for life back in League Two next term and have their second pre-season game this evening against Hungerford Town.

Read: Swindon Town consider player released by Millwall

Ward has emerged as an option for the Robins as they hunt for potential signings this summer.

He started his career at Reading but never made a senior appearance for the Championship outfit.

Instead, he gained experience out on loan at Whitehawk, Fylkir, Margate, Hungerford, Aldershot Town, Northampton Town and Forest Green Rovers.

The ex-England youth international left Reading in 2019 and was snapped up by Exeter for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

Ward played 23 times for the Grecians in all competitions during his first season at the club and featured 10 times last term before heading out the exit door in the January transfer window.

Read: Player released by Swindon Town finds new club

Portsmouth came calling and brought him in as temporary cover and competition to their goalkeeping department.

Danny Cowley’s side opted against signing him permanently and Exeter released him at the expiry of his contract at the end of June.

Swindon see him as a possible addition for next season as they look to bounce back from relegation.