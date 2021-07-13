Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Stoke City have all joined the race to sign Ipswich Town’s Flynn Downes, reports Football Insider.

Downes, 22, is attracting some serious Championship interest going into this summer.

The Ipswich Town man has already been linked with the likes of Barnsley and Peterborough United this summer, with Bournemouth being tipped only this morning with an interest in the Englishman.

Now though, Football Insider reports that Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Stoke City have all entered the race to sign Downes this summer.

A former England U19 midfielder, Downes is a graduate of the Ipswich Town youth academy and has so far racked up 92 league appearances for the Tractor Boys including 24 in the last.

He’s a neat midfield player who the club hold in high-regards but it is claimed that Downes ‘made it known’ to Ipswich boss Paul Cook that he fancied a new challenge this summer.

With seven Championship teams having now been linked with Downes, a move to the second-tier could be very much on the cards for him this summer.

Thoughts?

Downes now looks set to be moving on this summer and with just a year left on his Portman Road contract, he could be available for a decent price.

How much that price will be remains to be seen and whether any teams actually table a bid is likewise. With suitors queuing up though, it seems like only a matter of time before the offers start coming in for Downes though.