Swansea City have entered into the race to sign Middlesbrough-linked forward Famara Diedhiou, who was recently released from Bristol City, according to Football Insider.

Swansea saw Andre Ayew depart the Liberty Stadium earlier this month, following the expiration of his contract. They are now looking to replace the Ghanaian this summer and have identified Famara Diedhiou as a potential signing.

They are looking to sign a forward with a proven track record in the division and with 51 goals at Championship level, the Swans feel Diedhiou fits the bill.

Steve Cooper’s side do face competition for the 10-time Senegalese international however, with fellow second tier side Middlesbrough also tracking Diedhiou’s situation.

The 28-year-old has been a long-term target for the Teessiders and has been linked several times to a switch to the Riverside in previous transfer windows. There were rumours of a proposed swap deal involving Diedhiou and Britt Assombalonga, although nothing came to fruition.

Just as Swansea wish to replace a departed forward, Middlesbrough are looking to do the same. They allowed Assomablonga to leave at the end of his contract, as well as Ashley Fletcher.

Both players have since found new clubs with the former having joined Adana Demirspor in Turkey and the latter has signed for recently promoted Premier League side Watford. Chuba Akpom could also leave this summer as he is seen as surplus to requirements and could join Assombalonga in Turkey with Besiktas having recently shown an interest.

With purse strings tight at both Swansea and Middlesbrough, Diedhiou presents a good opportunity to sign a proven Championship forward without having to play a transfer fee.