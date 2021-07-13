Rotherham United reveal asking price for Middlesbrough and Bristol City-linked forward
Middlesbrough and Bristol City are reportedly interested in signing Rotherham United striker Michael Smith this summer and the Millers’ asking price has been revealed by The Hartlepool Mail.
Middlesbrough currently have just Chuba Akpom and new signing Uche Ikpeazu at their disposal at present in terms of strikers. But with Akpom set to depart this summer, manager Neil Warnock is looking to bolster his attacking options in the coming weeks.
One player they have identified as a potential target is Rotherham’s Michael Smith. The 29-year-old scored 10 goals and registered a further three assists in 44 Championship appearances and fits the bill when it comes to what Warnock is looking for in a striker.
The report states that Rotherham value the player at £1 million. Millers boss Paul Warne revealed Middlesbrough aren’t his only suitors and said their asking price may put several linked clubs off.
“A lot of clubs also appreciate how fundamental he is to our club and that there’s no point offering a paltry amount of money to get him out of here,” said Warne.
“It isn’t the case that Middlesbrough are his only fans. I think a lot of clubs in the Championship are his fans.
“If Smudge doesn’t go, it might be because everyone’s a little bit cash-poor at the moment because of the times we’ve been living in.
“We think the world of Smudge here. He’s been brilliant for us. I want him to have a good career but someone coming in with, like, £250,000 for him is never going to work.
“In the Championship, a lot of clubs are in a lot of trouble. I don’t dispute the fact that clubs want him but I don’t know how many of them can actually buy him.”
This doesn’t bode well for the clubs interested in pursuing a deal for Smith.
Middlesbrough face competition from fellow Championship side Bristol City this summer, with both clubs looking to replace outgoing goalscorers. Boro allowed both Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga to depart, whereas the Robins saw Famara Diedhiou leave at the end of his contract.
Fletcher and Assombalonga have already found new clubs, with the former having joined Premier League side Watford and the latter signing for Turkish Super Lig new boys Adana Demirspor earlier this month. Diedhiou is still looking for a new side as things stand.