Middlesbrough and Bristol City are reportedly interested in signing Rotherham United striker Michael Smith this summer and the Millers’ asking price has been revealed by The Hartlepool Mail.

Middlesbrough currently have just Chuba Akpom and new signing Uche Ikpeazu at their disposal at present in terms of strikers. But with Akpom set to depart this summer, manager Neil Warnock is looking to bolster his attacking options in the coming weeks.

One player they have identified as a potential target is Rotherham’s Michael Smith. The 29-year-old scored 10 goals and registered a further three assists in 44 Championship appearances and fits the bill when it comes to what Warnock is looking for in a striker.

The report states that Rotherham value the player at £1 million. Millers boss Paul Warne revealed Middlesbrough aren’t his only suitors and said their asking price may put several linked clubs off.