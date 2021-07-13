West Brom have announced the signing of Quevin Castro – the 19-year-old was previously on trial with both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Castro joins West Brom on a two-year deal with the option of an extra year.

The Portuguese central midfielder has recently been on trial with West Brom after impressing in the non-league with the likes of Thetford Town and Bury Town among others.

Earlier in the season, Castro went on trial with Arsenal. But the Gunners wouldn’t follow up their interest and then reports surfaced in March claiming that Castro was on trial with Chelsea.

The European champions were said to be ‘front of the queue’ to sign Castro but it obviously didn’t work out for him in London, and now he joins Valerien Ismael’s West Brom side as they gear up for the 2021/22 Championship season.

Former Barnsley boss Ismael came into the club after Sam Allardyce saw the Baggies into the Championship after just one season back in the English top flight.

He kicked off proceedings with the free capture of former Tykes captain Alex Mowatt and has now overseen the acquisition of Castro which is a hugely exciting one for the club.

Thoughts?

Castro will no doubt be put through his paces in the club’s development side before he’s given his chance to impress in Ismael’s first-team.

But it’s still a really exciting signing for the club and he comes in on a good deal – two, possibly three years, which enough to show his worth and plenty enough time for West Brom to get a proper look at him.