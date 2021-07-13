Dundee United boss Thomas Courts is relaxed about Ryan Edwards’ situation, as per a report by The Courier.

Dundee United could face a battle to keep hold of the defender amid interest from the Football League and have been holding discussions with him.

Edwards, who is 27-years-old, is reported to be on the radar of Wigan Athletic and Tranmere Rovers, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 20:47).

Fleetwood Town are also said to be keen according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Dundee United boss Courts has said: “I’ve had a couple of informal discussions with Ryan in terms of his importance for me, the club and we both feel he can get better here.”

He added: “Chats are always happening here because, ultimately, we want to keep our best players at the club for as long as possible. Equally, we understand that everyone has a valuation and if that is ever met then, naturally, the club will be open to consider that.”

Edwards joined Dundee United last summer and still has a year left on his contract with the Scottish Premiership club.

He made 32 appearances in all competitions last term.

The defender started out at Blackburn Rovers and had loan spells away as a youngster at Rochdale, Fleetwood, Chesterfield, Morecambe and Tranmere.

The latter have been linked with a move to bring him back to Prenton Park and it was actually their boss Micky Mellon who signed him for Dundee United a year ago.

Edwards has also played for the likes of Blackpool and Plymouth Argyle in the past and it will be interesting to see what he ends up doing this summer.