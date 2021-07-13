Ian Lawlor is on trial at Dundee after his departure from Doncaster Rovers, as per a report by The Courier.

Dundee are casting an eye over the goalkeeper as they prepare for next season.

Lawlor, who is 26-years-old, was released by Doncaster at the end of the last campaign and is weighing up his next move in the game.

He spent last term on loan at Oldham Athletic in League Two and made 39 appearances for the North West side in all competitions.

Lawlor has been on the books at Doncaster for the past four years and made a total of 85 appearances for the League One club, as well as spending time out on loan at Scunthorpe United.

He played for Manchester City as a youngster and had loan spells away at Barnet and Bury to gain experience.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international played a couple of pre-season friendlies with City and trained with their first-team regularly but never made a competitive senior appearance.

Lawlor left on a permanent basis in 2017 and helped Doncaster gain promotion to League One in his first year at the club.

He was then in and out of their side and found himself out on loan over the past two years.

Dundee have now brought him in on trial following their promotion to the Scottish Premiership. The Dees are managed by former Coventry City defender James McPake these days.