Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has offered a ‘hand of friendship’ to his former Cardiff City captain Sol Bamba, by allowing him to train with the North-East club.

Middlesbrough are short in numbers in the centre-back department with Dael Fry and Grant Hall the only seniors at Warnock’s disposal in that position. Despite being a natural central midfielder, Paddy McNair has deputised at the back, whilst Anfernee Dijksteel and Marc Bola have also been utilised there, but both are more suited to full-back than centre-back.

Nathan Wood has also been given an opportunity on occasion but it is expected that he will depart on another loan deal this summer.

Following his release from Cardiff City earlier this month, Sol Bamba is looking to build up his fitness. It is unsure whether a Middlesbrough offer could be in the pipeline for the 36-year-old, with the Ivory Coast international having been handed a lifeline by his former Bluebirds boss.

He will be allowed to train with Middlesbrough in order to give himself the best chance of getting fit and potentially finding a new club to spend the up and coming campaign with.

“Sol telephoned me to say he’d moved back to Leeds since his release from Cardiff and asked if I’d help him,” said Warnock.

“I’ve known him years, he’s a good lad, and after everything he’s been through this is the least I can do. We wish him well.

“No doubt he’ll get as fit as he can with a week or so under his belt with us.”

With Boro strapped for cash and in need of defensive reinforcement, Bamba could plug a gap, whilst simultaneously bringing a wealth of experience to the Boro back line. However, it does look to be more likely that Warnock is merely helping out an old friend.

But don’t rule out a free transfer if all goes well in his brief time at Middlesbrough’s Rockcliffe training complex this week.