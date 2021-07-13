Football League-linked Stephen O’Donnell is back training with Motherwell (see tweet below).

The man who defied a nation of critics 👏 Euros done, now back to business in ML1. pic.twitter.com/6sWtzbx1OI — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) July 12, 2021

The defender has returned to pre-season training after playing for Scotland at the Euros.

O’Donnell, who is 29-years-old, caught the eye in the three games he played for Steve Clarke’s side at the tournament.

He has been linked with a move to the Championship this summer, with Blackpool, Barnsley, Derby County, Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers all linked, as reported by the Daily Mail.

O’Donnell is believed to have an exit clause in his contract at Motherwell which could see clubs from below the border swoop in over the coming weeks.

However, for now he has returned to training with his current side as they prepare for Graham Alexander’s first full season at the helm.

O’Donnell moved to Fir Park in last summer and was a key player for the Scottish Premiership side in the last campaign.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at Aberdeen and Celtic before joining Partick Thistle in 2011.

Luton Town came calling four years later and he moved down to England to spend a couple of seasons in Bedfordshire before heading back up to Scotland with Kilmarnock.



O’Donnell enjoyed his time at the Euros with Scotland, especially his performance against England at Wembley, and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Blackpool, Barnsley and Derby make a move for him.