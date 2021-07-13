Burnley have secured the signing of Harry Williams following his departure from West Brom, as announced by their official club website.

Burnley have brought the defender in on a one-year contract, with the option for another year.

Williams, who is 18-years-old, has been on the radar of Birmingham City over recent times, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

However, he has now secured a Premier League move and will link up with the Clarets’ Under-23s side for next season.

He has said: “The facilities here are brilliant, the staff helped me hit the ground running when I came in and I’m excited about the future.

“Coming off the back of last year, when I didn’t have much game time, I’ll be looking at getting those minutes in during pre-season and giving everything, improving in the gym, improving on the pitch and doing everything I can and see what opportunities come.”

Williams’ contract at West Brom expired at the end of the last campaign and he was told earlier on this year that he would be moving on.

He moved to the Hawthorns in 2018 and was a regular for the Midlands club at youth levels.

The youngster made a handful of appearances in the EFL Trophy in the last campaign.

Birmingham were linked but have now missed out to Burnley.

The Lancashire side have been busy bolstering their youth ranks over recent times and have also delved into the EFL this summer to land Jacob Bedeau, who spent last season in League Two with Scunthorpe United.