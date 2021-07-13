Departed Swansea City ace Andre Ayew is ‘in talks’ with Crystal Palace ahead of a potential free summer move, reports 90min.

Ayew, 31, is a free agent following his release by Swansea City at the end of last month.

The Ghana international has scored 16 and 17 Championship goals in his last two seasons respectively but leaves Swansea City after a three-year stint back at the club.

He was linked with Celtic last month ahead of his Swans departure. The Scots though were ruled out of the race when reports claimed that they couldn’t afford his wages, and that instead Ayew would be heading to Turkey to sign for Goztepe.

That move has seemingly faltered since and now 90min reckon Patrick Vieira could bring Ayew to Selhurst Park this summer, after kicking off his Eagles tenure with the signing of Reading’s Michael Olise.