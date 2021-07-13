Portsmouth could be nearing a deal for Jake Hesketh following his Southampton release, with The Portsmouth News claiming that the midfielder is keen on a move to Fratton Park.

Hesketh, 25, has been training with Danny Cowley’s side since his release from Southampton earlier in the summer.

The Englishman has spent the last few seasons out on loan in League One with the likes of Burton Albion, MK Dons, Crawley and during the 2019/20 season with Lincoln City where he played under Pompey boss Cowley.

Now though, The Portsmouth News reports that Portsmouth ‘will battle’ League One competition for his signature this summer and that Hesketh is ‘keen on Fratton Park being his permanent destination’.