Departed Sheffield Wednesday man Joey Pelupessy is on the verge of joining Turkish top flight side Giresunspor, reports from Turkey (via Sheffield Star) claim.

Pelupessy, 28, is a free agent following his release from Sheffield Wednesday.

The Dutch midfielder featured 38 times in the Championship last season as the Owls finished rock-bottom of the table, succumbing them to relegation into League One.

It was Pelupessy’s third-and-a-half season at Hillsborough following his arrival from Heracles midway through he 2017/18 season.

He often proved a contested figure but played an active role in the Championship last season, and has since had interest from the Netherlands and from the Championship too.

Now though, it looks as though Pelupessy could be heading for Giresunspor who’ve just achieved promotion into the Turkish Super Lig, with the above reports claiming that he’s ‘agreed terms’ with the club.