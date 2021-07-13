Saudi Professional League outfit Al-Hilal have submitted a bid for West Brom’s Matheus Pereira – Aston Villa, Leeds United and West Ham have all been linked with the Brazilian.

Pereira, 25, is the subject of a bid from Al-Hilal. Journalist Ekrem Konur tweeted that the Saudi side have made an initial offer of €7million (or £5.9million) for the West Brom man, who’s been closely linked to the likes of Leeds, Villa and West Ham this summer.

It comes after the Baggies’ relegation from the Premier League. Pereira scored 11 goals from midfield last season and grabbed six assists but couldn’t prevent his side from succumbing to an immediate relegation from the top flight.

Now though, Konur has reported that Al-Hilal have made a surprise offer for the Brazilian: