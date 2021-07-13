Brentford have joined West Brom in the race to sign Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah this summer, reports Express and Star.

Chalobah, 22, has been in talks with West Brom regarding a potential summer move to The Hawthorns.

The Baggies and Chalobah held talks last week but now Express and Star report that Valerien Ismael’s side face fresh competition from the Premier League to sign the Englishman.

Brentford are said to be keen on the Chelsea man, who also has interest from his previous loan club FC Lorient and from Germany too.

But Express and Star go on to report how West Brom are still ‘firmly in the race’ after holding ‘positive’ talks with Chalobah last week.