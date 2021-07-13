Bournemouth have joined Barnsley and Peterborough United in the race to sign Flynn Downes, reports East Anglian Daily Times.

Downes, 22, is ‘understood’ to have made it clear to Ipswich Town officials that he’s keen on a ‘new challenge’ this summer.

The Englishman featured 24 times in League One for the Tractor Boys last season and has this summer already been linked with both Barnsley and Championship newcomers Peterborough United.

Now though, EADT report that Bournemouth have identified Downes as a potential summer target ans that the Cherries are ‘leading contenders’, though no price tag is known as of yet.

A former England U19 midfielder, Downes has so far racked up 92 league appearances for Ipswich Town after graduating through their academy.