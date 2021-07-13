Former QPR man Ravel Morrison is currently training with Derby County, reports Derbyshire Live.

Morrison, 28, is currently a free agent after his release from Dutch outfit ADO Den Haag at the start of the year.

The one-time Manchester United youngster is on the lookout for a new club and looks poised to return to England after previous links to Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Derby as well.

Formerly of QPR, Morrison spent time with the club in two separate loan spells – the first came in the 2014/15 campaign where he scored four goals in 15 appearances during the second half of the season to fire the R’s to promotion, and the second during 2017.

Since leaving Lazio permanently in 2019, Morrison has since represented the likes of Ostersunds, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough, with Den Haag being his last club.

Now though, Morrison could complete a shock move to Derby County this summer.