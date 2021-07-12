Sheffield United have a new man at the helm in Slavisa Jokanovic. It will be his job to guide the Blades through next season’s Championship campaign.

Sheffield United fans will be gladdened that Jokanovic has previous experience not only of the Championship but also of promotion from it.

It will be his job to rebuild the Blades and guide them to what fans will hope is a campaign that ends with promotion.

It will not be a walk in the park for Jokanovic and Sheffield United. The Sky Bet Championship is a competitive league and is even more so this time around.

United will need to keep all their better players but there is already very real interest in the likes of Norwegian international Sander Berge.

Another Blades player whose future is a little up in the air at the moment is central defender Kean Bryan. Bryan is currently out of contract and has had a deal offered to him by the club.

Such is the regard that the former Manchester City youngster is held in that there is already interest in him. Reports mention that West Brom are one side thought to be ready to line up an offer.

He’s yet to accept this proposed deal and Jokanovic was blunt and to the point when asked about the situation. As per The Star and an article by James Sheild, the Serb did not hold back.

Jokanovic flat-batted away the question adding, “He is not with us, so I am not thinking about him.” It isn’t that Bryan has left the club, it is that he is not currently with the squad during their warm-weather camp in Spain.

Jokanovic did admit that things could change saying that he will be informed of this by the club. Quite pointedly, Jokanovic said, “If that changes, then I think about him. If not, then I don’t.”